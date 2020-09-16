MONTREAL -- Montreal police have set up a crime scene perimeter in Parc-Extension, near the corner of Durocher and St-Roch streets, after a 23-year-old man was shot this evening.

The victim's life is not in danger from the injury, police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said.

He arrived at a local hospital just after 8 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his lower body. When the hospital called police, officers came and spoke to the man, determining that the scene of the crime was the corner in Parc-Ex.

However, the man is no longer cooperating with police, Brabant said.

"Investigators [are] en route to try to understand the circumstances," he said.

The shooting comes two days after the police and mayor promised to crack down on gun violence after a string of similar incidents in Montreal.

On Monday, Mayor Valerie Plante said police would beef up their presence in several Montreal neighbourhoods and would be working “behind the scenes” to curb gun violence. She also urged Ottawa to do more on gun control.

Montreal police also said they would be out in force and especially targeting certain areas that have seen violence incidents lately, including Old Montreal.