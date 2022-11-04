Police investigating after gunshots fired on residential street in Park Ex

Police vehicles are parked at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Liège Street and Outremont Avenue in Park-Ex on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Police vehicles are parked at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Liège Street and Outremont Avenue in Park-Ex on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon