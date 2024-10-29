Police investigating after death of man, 39, at Montreal psychiatric hospital

The Montreal police's major crime unit is investigating the death of a 39-year-old man who died while he was at a psychiatric hospital last week.

The Quebec coroner's office is assisting the police in their investigation, which is focused on the "cause and circumstances surrounding the death of the man on Oct. 22," said police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The coroner identified the man as Pierre Luc Larouche of Montreal.

Police received a 911 call at 9:30 a.m. from the Douglas Mental Health University Institute mentioning there were "manoeuvres" performed on the man by staff, he said. The man, who was Indigenous, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The regional health authority that oversees the hospital said it is conducting an internal investigation "to shed light on the events."

"We would first like to offer our most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. The Employee Assistance Program was deployed on site last Tuesday for the teams involved. Support is also being offered to patients," said Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal.

She said she could not comment further on the incident due to the police investigation.

Coroner Marie-Claude Boutin is in charge of the inquiry into Larouche's death.