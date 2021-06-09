MONTREAL -- The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a Contrecoeur residence in an incident that authorities are treating as suspicious.

Quebec provincial police are investigating the deaths. According to a Surete du Quebec spokesperson, officers from the Richelieu-St-Laurent police department responded to an emergency call at the premises on Marie-Victorin Rd.

The officers arrived at the scene just before 11 a.m. and found teh bodies of the 49-year-old man and 56-year-old woman.

The victims' identities have not been made public and police would not comment on the relationship between the two.

“The circumstances surrounding the event remain to be determined,” said SQ spokesperson Valerie Beauchamp. “On the other hand, all hypotheses are being considered by investigators.”

An SQ mobile command post was deployed to the scene on Wednesday afternoon and investigators from the local police and forensic identity technicians have been aiding in the investigation.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 9, 2021.