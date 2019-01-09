

CTV Montreal





Longueuil police officers were called to intervene Wednesday morning after receiving several 911 calls from a man living in Brossard.

Upon arrival, responding officers found over twenty dogs living in squalor inside the home.

The man contacted 911 just before dawn to report that there were "intruders" inside of his home, located on La Piniere Boulevard.

Officers were unable to locate any intruders on the property, except the caller, who was in obvious psychological distress.

The 35-year-old man was taken to a hospital center in Monteregie, and 23 dogs were left in the care of MAPAQ.

The police's preliminary observations led them to conclude that the man was living in an unhealthy, near-uninhabitable environment.

Constable Melanie Mercille from the Longueuil police said the force now has a team of special responders for situations involving psychological distress or mental illness.

They encourage friends and family members of anyone living in quesitionable circumstances to come forward and contact police, if necessary. This way, Mercille said, vulnerable people can be better protected from self-harm, or harm against others.

Longueuil Police handles, on average, 100 cases related to mental illness each year.

(With files from The Canadian Press)