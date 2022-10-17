Police investigating after 2 children in critical condition after incident in Laval

Laval police are investigating after three people, including two children, were rushed to hospital in critical condition Monday after an incident in the city's west end.

Philippe Giguère, a spokesperson for Urgences-sante, said paramedics got a 911 call at 6 p.m. and responded to Lauzon Street, near Notre-Dame Boulevard. The call was initially for a "sick person," according to Giguère.

A police cruiser blocks part off Lauzon Street in Laval's west end on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (Marie-Michelle Lauzon/Noovo Info)

Two children and one adult were hospitalized for unspecified injuries. A fourth adult person was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

Const. Stephanie Beshara, a spokesperson for Laval police, confirmed a police operation was underway at a home on Lauzon Street Monday evening, but released few other details.

Police are expected to release more information later Monday evening.

Laval police respond to a home on Lauzon Street on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Three people, including two children, treated at the scene were rushed to hospital in critical condition, paramedics say. (Marie-Michelle Lauzon/Noovo Info)

This is a developing story. More to come.