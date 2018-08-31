Featured Video
Police investigate threatening posters of Montreal cop turned CAQ candidate
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 4:23PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 31, 2018 7:29PM EDT
Police in St-Jerome are investigating after threatening posters featuring a prominent CAQ candidate were removed Friday from a CEGEP campus.
CEGEP Saint-Jerome has confirmed the seven posters showed a caricature of Ian Lafreniere, the CAQ candidate in the South Shore riding of Vachon. The posters show him with an apparent bullet wound to the head. Officials from the CEGEP say the posters were immediately removed upon discovery.
The image was initially seen in 2013 and in 2015 a woman was found guilty of criminal harassment after posting a photo of the image online. The originator of the image is unknown.
Lafreniere is a former spokesperson for the Montreal police.
CAQ leader Francois Legault said he is considering police protection for Lafreniere, who relinquished his service weapon to run as a candidate. Legault said he wants to ensure his candidate is protected.
Lafreniere said he, too, is evaluating the possibility of police protection.
With files from The Canadian Press
