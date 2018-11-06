Featured Video
Police investigate threat as suspected prank at Kuper Academy
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 5:26PM EST
Montreal police were called to the Kuper Academy in Kirkland Tuesday for what police suspect was a prank.
According to police, students began circulating a threat on social media against the school that was found on a piece of paper.
Investigators suspect it was a prank, and decided against closing the school. The Academy will remain open Wednesday, but there will be a police presence to reassure everyone.
Police will also meet with the students who spread the threat.
Latest Montreal News
- Politicians remember PQ leader Bernard Landry
- Police investigate threat as suspected prank at Kuper Academy
- Montreal police chief delivers final report, suggestions on cleaning up SPVM
- Quebec deer disease means popular Rudolph stand-ins sidelined for now
- Greater Montreal asks for tax increase to pay for public transit