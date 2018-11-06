

CTV Montreal





Montreal police were called to the Kuper Academy in Kirkland Tuesday for what police suspect was a prank.

According to police, students began circulating a threat on social media against the school that was found on a piece of paper.

Investigators suspect it was a prank, and decided against closing the school. The Academy will remain open Wednesday, but there will be a police presence to reassure everyone.

Police will also meet with the students who spread the threat.