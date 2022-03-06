Police investigate suspected arson at Pointe-aux-Trembles restaurant

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson unit is investigating a restaurant fire that took place in the Pointe-aux-Trembles borough Sunday morning.

The restaurant, called Pataterie Champion, is located on St. Jean Baptiste Blvd. near Rene Levesque Blvd.

First responders received a 911 call reporting the fire around 5:40 a.m. No one was injured.

According to the SPVM, the fire is considered suspect, but no incendiary object has been found.