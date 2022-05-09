Police investigate second drive-by shooting in Montreal area in two days; no injuries reported

Monday night saw another drive-by shooting in Montreal, say police, after a weekend when a man was killed and others injured in a drive-by shooting in Laval.

However, in the Monday incident no victims have been found, a police spokesperson said.

At 8:45 p.m., officers answered 911 calls about gunshots heard near the corner of Des Erables St. and Tillemont St., a residential area a block south of Jarry St. and east of Papineau.

A vehicle was seen leaving the scene, leading police to classify the incident as a drive-by.

Upon arriving, officers found spent shells as well as one bullet impact on a nearby building, said the spokesperson.

Investigators and the canine unit are beginning their examination of the scene and no further details were available as of late Monday.

The shooting comes two days after a fatal drive-by shooting early Saturday morning that instantly killed a 28-year-old man.

In that incident, a family driving together in a car in Laval was shot at for reasons that are still unknown. A 14-year-old boy was also seriously injured. Police say no one in the car was known to police and they're not sure yet why they were targeted.