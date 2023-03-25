Police investigate reports of gunshots in West Island suburb
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating reports of gunshots in the West Island suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Saturday.
Officers say they were called to Brahms and Mozart streets around 2:55 p.m., where they found the “impact of bullets” on a home.
No one was hurt, and no arrests have been made, say police.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Officials: 2 dead, 5 missing in chocolate factory explosion
An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania on Friday killed two people and left five people missing, authorities said. One person was pulled from the rubble overnight.
Canadians view own country favourably but many unsure about Canada's system of government: survey
A recent study by the Angus Reid Institute found Canadians view their country more positively than Americans do, but only a slight majority of people in Canada believe their system of government is good.
Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, a warning to the West as it steps up military support for Ukraine.
Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, U.K. says
The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces were pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.
Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges
Staring down a possible indictment, a defiant Donald Trump is hoping to put on a show of force Saturday at the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign, in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
Asylum seeker deal between U.S. and Canada won't stop drama at border, advocates say
The new asylum seeker agreement between Canada and the United States will not deter migrants from trying to cross into Canada outside official ports of entry, Quebec immigration advocacy groups say.
U.S. President Joe Biden given Maritime-made Peace by Chocolate bar during visit to Ottawa
U.S. President Joe Biden was given a Maritime-made sweet treat during his visit to Ottawa on Friday.
Scientists say they've solved the mystery of cigar-shaped comet 'Oumuamua
Scientists now say they know outerspace object ‘Oumuamua is, and the answer is more simple than some previous theories have suggested.
Toronto
-
Ontario to end program providing health care to uninsured residents
The Ontario government will be ending a program that provides health-care services to uninsured people at the end of the month, something doctors say is extremely concerning for marginalized communities.
-
Undercover cops cleared in fatal shooting of armed suspect in Markham, Ont.
Two undercover police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing after firing 45 bullets from their guns when faced with two armed suspects in Markham, Ont., killing one and seriously injuring another.
-
Ontario woman kicks off 'long shot' search for wedding dress after dad mistakenly donates it
A woman in southern Ontario is making a plea to the public and kicking off a "long shot" search for her wedding dress after her father accidentally donated it earlier this year.
Atlantic
-
More spring snow to hit the Maritimes Sunday
While one round of snow and rain has passed, another is lined up for the end of the weekend.
-
No injuries reported in 'small explosion' at Université de Moncton
Firefighters and police in New Brunswick responded to an explosion at a lab on the campus of the Université de Moncton Saturday morning.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Students hailed for aiding stabbed staff member; school principal and parents thank community
Two students are being recognized for their quick actions, and school administration and parents are thanking the community, after a difficult week at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S.
London
-
London police warning public of a 'high risk offender'
London Police Service has issued a public safety warning due to the release of a “high risk offender.”
-
Concerned citizen helps foil bank fraud scam: Huron County OPP
A concerned citizen is being credited by police for foiling an elaborate bank fraud scam involving prepaid Visa credit cards that targeted an elderly Huron County resident earlier this month.
-
Sleeping rough for Perth County’s unhoused
On a miserable, rainy and windy day, a group of Listowel, Ont. residents are braving the elements to shine a light and stand in support of the community’s unhoused residents.
Northern Ontario
-
New survey suggests people should check receipts before leaving grocery stores
A survey conducted by the Agri-Foods Analytic Lab at Dalhousie University asked more than fifty-five hundred Canadians whether or not they check their grocery store receipts and what do they find when they do so.
-
W5
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
-
Mixed feelings, disappointment around the NHL pride night controversies
Two NHL hockey players with northern Ontario roots find themselves in an unwelcomed spotlight after refusing to don pride-themed jerseys.
Calgary
-
Halfway to cat cow: Calgarians enjoy kitty yoga for a cause
Cats searching for their forever homes darted in and out of eager yogis in Kensington Saturday morning.
-
‘Beef for Biden’: Alberta favourite featured on dinner menu for presidential visit to Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden shared dinner together for the first time Friday evening in Ottawa and a world-renowned Alberta favourite was included on the menu.
-
In the middle of a career year, Backlund set to play 900th career game as a Flame
It's been mostly a bad year for the Flames, but it's been a pretty good one for Mikael Backlund.
Kitchener
-
North Perth resident loses $25,000 in lottery scam
Ontario Provincial Police have issued a warning after they say a North Perth resident lost more than $25,000 to fraud.
-
Ontario changes eye exam eligibility for seniors under OHIP
Ontario has reached a funding agreement with optometrists that increases some payments to them, but reduces some coverage for patients, including less frequent general eye exams for seniors.
-
Sold-out crowd celebrates all things pickle in Kitchener
A 'dill-icious' event took over THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener Friday night as Picklefest made its return.
Vancouver
-
Fire tears through East Vancouver grocery store
A fire in a business on East Broadway Saturday morning forced the evacuation of apartments above it and caused minor injuries to a Vancouver firefighter.
-
Tennis play doesn't deter Stanley Park herons from courtship, nest building: expert
A breeding colony of blue herons in Vancouver's Stanley Park is anything but normal; it's a noisy, busy place with many human activities, yet experts say the birds somehow thrive.
-
Should wealthy drivers pay higher fines for speeding? Many B.C. residents think so
Most British Columbians would support a system of "progressive punishment" that forces wealthier drivers to pay stiffer penalties when they're caught speeding, according to a new survey.
Edmonton
-
-
-
Young athletes test their skills at Community Combine at Commonwealth Stadium
Young athletes were invited to test their skills at the Community Combine at Commonwealth Stadium.
Windsor
-
Wind warning in effect for Windsor, Ont. region
WEATHER I It’s going to be a dreary and windy start to the weekend for Windsor, with wind gusts of up to 100 km/h possible for the region on Saturday.
-
Driver caught going 55 km/h over the posted speed limit
A Windsor, Ont. driver will be walking for the next month after being caught driving 55 km/h over the posted speed limit.
-
Christopoulos' hat trick clinches Spitfires' OHL Western Conference title
The Windsor Spitfires clinched their second straight OHL Western Conference title with a big win in London Friday. Alex Christopoulos got a hat trick in a 6-3 victory over the Knights.
Regina
-
'Shelter in place': Police operation closes down section of central Regina
Police in Regina advised the public to avoid a section of the city's central neighbourhoods due to a late night operation.
-
Firefighting training program in Melville, Sask. to reopen after receiving $1.8M in funding
The firefighting training program in Melville, Sask. that was put on hold in 2021 is now reopening after receiving $1.8 million in funding.
-
'It’s time for action': Sask. EMS receives small portion of budget's healthcare increase
Saskatchewan’s 2023-24 budget highlighted healthcare as one of its main priorities, with Emergency Medical Services getting a small cut of the new funding.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating 'chemical like' odour in Kanata movie theatre
Ottawa fire says firefighters responded to a call about a strange odour in a theatre on Kanata Avenue just before 12 p.m. Saturday.
-
City considers $13 million grant for new hotel at Ottawa airport
Ottawa taxpayers could provide a $13 million grant to support the construction of a 180-room hotel at the Ottawa International Airport, as part of a program to support the airport's post-pandemic rebound.
-
A mixed bag of wintry weather could hamper travel in Ottawa, eastern Ontario
The calendar says spring, but winter's icy grip hasn't loosened just yet, as a mixture of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is in the forecast.
Saskatoon
-
Suspicious death under investigation: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death.
-
'They busted the locks on our deep freeze': Sask. Cree elder says moose meat was confiscated in raid
An elder from a Saskatchewan First Nation says his home was raided last fall by conservation officers who confiscated moose meat intended for use in a ceremonial gathering and feast.
-
As it happened: U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Canada
After a day of meetings on Parliament Hill, U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced updates on various cross-border issues. CTVNews.ca breaks down Biden's first presidential visit to Canada, as it happened.