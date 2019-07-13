

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





Police are investigating the murder of a 36-year-old man in Laval.

Multiple people called 911 around 12:45 a.m. Saturday to report hearing gunshots coming from an area near Le Boutillier Park.

Emergency crews arrived to discover the body of a 36-year-old man in his driveway behind a row of condominiums on Phil-Watson St.

Constable Stephanie Beshara said the death was pronounced at the scene.

"Because he was found in the driveway of his own residence it has the appearance of a targeted shooting," said Beshara.

"This has the appearance of organized crime but we're still looking at the investigation."

Crime scene investigators spent the night and most of the day going over the area in a search for clues for the identity of the shooter.

Police say the victim had had previous run-ins with the law.

They are not releasing his identity until his next of kin have been notified.

This is the sixth murder of the year in Laval.

With a file from Max Harrold