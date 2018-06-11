

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating a firebomb left in front of a building at the corner of René Levesque Blvd. and Papineau Ave.

One person left the Molotov cocktail outside the doors of the building shortly before midnight on Sunday, and it was promptly extinguished before causing any damage.

Police said witnesses spotted one person running away from the building at the time.

The building houses Bell Media radio stations, as well as a lawyer's office, and is adjacent to Police station 22.

The arson squad will examine surveillance video in an attempt to identify the suspect.