Police investigate event involving a stab wound and irritant gas in Montreal park
Published Tuesday, September 29, 2020 6:42AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal police responded to a call about a person who'd been stabbed in the upper body at around 11:40 p.m. on Monday night.
According to preliminary information, two victims were in a park in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough and were attacked with an irritant gas for an unknown reason. One of them -- an 18-year-old man -- was also stabbed with a sharp object.
The suspect -- or suspects -- then fled the scene, police say.
The 18-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, which police say were not life-threatening.
Investigators will analyze the scene in order to better understand the circumstances surrounding the event.