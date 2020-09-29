MONTREAL -- Montreal police responded to a call about a person who'd been stabbed in the upper body at around 11:40 p.m. on Monday night.

According to preliminary information, two victims were in a park in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough and were attacked with an irritant gas for an unknown reason. One of them -- an 18-year-old man -- was also stabbed with a sharp object.

The suspect -- or suspects -- then fled the scene, police say.

Police were called to François-Perrault park shortly after 11pm where they found a 18 year old with stab wounds to his upper body. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/JyLYiIQl4W — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) September 29, 2020

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, which police say were not life-threatening.

Investigators will analyze the scene in order to better understand the circumstances surrounding the event.