Police investigate daylight shooting in Montreal grocery store parking lot

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a shooting that happened in a grocery store parking lot in the city's St-Leonard borough Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., police received several 911 calls reporting gunshots near the IGA on Langelier Boulevard, near the intersection of Bélanger Street.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but police did find at least one shell casing on the ground, said Julien Lévesque, a spokesperson for the SPVM.

Police have set up a perimeter around the location of the shooting and called in the canine unit to investigate the incident.

There have been no arrests.