Police investigate 2nd homicide of 2023 after woman's body found in Montreal apartment

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the city's second homicide of the year after a woman's body was found Sunday in a home in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

Officers were initially called to an apartment on De Liège Street near Querbes Avenue around 1:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed in his upper body and seriously wounded. He was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Information gathered during the intervention led officers to a nearby apartment, where they found the body of a 54-year-old woman.

"There was some trace of violence found on the body of the woman," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Police confirmed Monday evening that her death is being investigated as a homicide and that no arrests have been made. The major crime unit is investigating.

A 26-year-old female suspect was arrested at the scene in relation to the injured man. She was charged Monday with aggravated assault, and police have not confirmed whether or not the two events are linked.

