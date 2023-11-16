MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police in Montreal and Longueuil searching for man, 81, missing since December

    Police are searching for Felicien Laforce, 81, who has been missing since December. SOURCE: SPVM Police are searching for Felicien Laforce, 81, who has been missing since December. SOURCE: SPVM

    The Montreal (SPVM) and Longueuil (SPAL) police departments will be deploying a mobile command post on Thursday in the hopes of gathering information about a missing 81-year-old man.

    Felicien Laforce has been missing since mid-December 2022 and suffers from cognitive impairment.

    Laforce is five feet seven inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, has grey hair and blue eyes. He speaks French and was wearing a dark cap and a winter coat with a fur collar when he disappeared.

    He travels by foot or public transit.

    The command post will be set up in Longueuil near the intersection of Roberval Boulevard West and Richmond Street at 9 a.m.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information on Laforce's whereabouts to visit the post or call 911. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    Canada's housing market still in a slump: CREA

    Canada’s housing market is still in a slump, with fewer properties being listed and fewer sales being made, according to new monthly data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News