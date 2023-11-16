Police in Montreal and Longueuil searching for man, 81, missing since December

The Montreal (SPVM) and Longueuil (SPAL) police departments will be deploying a mobile command post on Thursday in the hopes of gathering information about a missing 81-year-old man.

Felicien Laforce has been missing since mid-December 2022 and suffers from cognitive impairment.

Laforce is five feet seven inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, has grey hair and blue eyes. He speaks French and was wearing a dark cap and a winter coat with a fur collar when he disappeared.

He travels by foot or public transit.

The command post will be set up in Longueuil near the intersection of Roberval Boulevard West and Richmond Street at 9 a.m.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Laforce's whereabouts to visit the post or call 911.