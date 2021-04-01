MONTREAL -- Laval police (SPL) are asking potential victims of a man charged with multiple sexual assault counts to contact the department.

SPL officers arrested Huseyin Hasoz, 73, on Feb. 11 and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting victims in 2020.

Le SPL a procédé à l’arrestation de Huseyin Hasoz, âgé de 73 ans, le 11 février dernier, pour des agressions sexuelles qu’il aurait commises au cours de l’année 2020.

"The accused used to walk in the parks of the St. Rose sector where he would have approached the victims by offering them money," the SPL said in a statement. "He also took advantage of the opportunity to touch and kiss them. His victims were mainly young women."

Police say there is evidence that Hasoz may have victimized others, and are asking those with information to call the confidential Info Line at 450-662-4636 or by calling 911 and mentioning the file LVL-200924-063.

Hasoz was released on conditions after appearing in court and will be back in court on June 22.