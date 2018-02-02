

CTV Montreal





Police are searching for a 24-year-old man suspected of shooting a firearm at a bar and injuring a woman.

Officers say that Amine Mohammed Khabba was in the Lucky 7 bar early on the morning of Jan. 26, 2018 when he left and returned with a firearm.

Police say Khabba fired multiple times, striking one woman in the arm and another in the shoulder, before he ran off.

Khabba is of Moroccan descent and speaks French and Arabic. He stands 1.8 m and weighs 90 kg (5'11", 200 lbs). He has black hair, brown eyes, and a teardrop tattoo below his left eye.

Police do not know the motive for the attack, but say anyone who spots Khabba should not approach him because he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.