Police hunting for watch, diamond thief
Montreal police say this man stole a watch, a diamond, and several valuable coins from a condo in St. Laurent on Sept. 6, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 2:18PM EST
Montreal police are asking for help tracking down a man who stole a watch, a diamond, and several coins.
Officers said the man took a Philippe Patek watch and the other items from a condo on Thimens Blvd. in St. Laurent on Sept. 6.
The theft took place between 2 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.
The total value of the stolen goods is about $200,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.