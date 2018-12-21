

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for help tracking down a man who stole a watch, a diamond, and several coins.

Officers said the man took a Philippe Patek watch and the other items from a condo on Thimens Blvd. in St. Laurent on Sept. 6.

The theft took place between 2 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.

The total value of the stolen goods is about $200,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.