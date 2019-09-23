

CTV News Montreal staff





UPDATE: The man was found safe and sound by police Monday night.

Montreal police are seeking the public's help in finding a 27-year-old Cote-St-Luc man who has been missing since Saturday.

Police say the man was last seen leaving his family's home in Cote-St-Luc around 3:30 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 21). Such a prolonged absence is out of character for the man, investigators say, and they are worried for his safety.

The man stands five feet six inches tall, weighs 143 pounds, is white and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink baseball cap with a white logo, a grey cardigan, black jeans and white shoes, and was carrying a grey sports backpack. Investigators believe the man may be found at local synagogues, where he often spends time.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police department. Tips may also be provided anonymously to Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.