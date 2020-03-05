MONTREAL -- A woman is in custody after a man was stabbed inside a Viauville home on Thursday, Montreal police said.

An altercation deteriorated around 3 p.m., in a residence near the corner of Ontario and Viau Streets, SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comptois said. A 41-year-old man was stabbed in the lower body with a sharp object.

Police received a 911 call, and emergency vehicles hurried to the scene. First responders transported the man to the hospital, but his life is not in danger.

Officers arrested a 44-year-old woman and have transported her to a detention centre.

Investigators cordoned off the scene as they examined the evidence and tried to understand what happened.