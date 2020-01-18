MONTREAL -- The Montreal Police confirmed that officers arrested a man Saturday afternoon in connection with a pair of sexual assaults in Verdun that allegedly happened eight blocks from each other in the early morning hours Friday.

The SPVM provided no further information about the suspect, but said more information will be released in the coming days. The suspect will meet with investigators for questioning Saturday.

The arrest comes after an officer canvassed Desmarchais Blvd. near Verdun St. Jan. 17 after a sexual assault was reported near Verdun Elementary School at around 4 a.m.

Martine Robergeau lives near the school and was working from home when a police officer appeared at her door.

"They wanted to know if we have some cameras or something that can help them to find some clues because they had an incident," said Robergeau, who did not see anything or have any surveillance cameras, but said there are cameras at the school.

The police said they do not discuss details of sexual assaults, and could provide no further information about either attack.

After the officer left her apartment, Robergeau posted on Facebook about the alleged assault on a Verdun citizens group. A woman, who wished to stay anonymous, then posted through her friend's Facebook account that she was followed around 3:50 a.m. Friday and taken into an alley near the Verdun Metro on Verdun Ave. and Willibrord St. (about eight blocks east) and assaulted.

Multiple residents posted about the alleged attacks on social media urging residents to be safe.

"It's really, really scary," said Robergeau.

This is a developing story that will be updated.