Police five arrest in second raid at illegal Montreal magic mushroom shop

Police have raided an illegal magic mushroom shop east of downtown Montreal for the second time since it opened its doors earlier this month.

On Thursday, police arrested five people at the FunGuyz store during an operation, according to a spokesperson.

Const. J.P. Brabant said investigators descended on the shop, near the corner of Ontario Street and Papineau Avenue, shortly after 4 p.m. Officers also carried out two other searches: one at a second-floor apartment above FunGuyz that they said is "linked to the store," and another home elsewhere on the island.

Police seized an undisclosed amount of magic mushrooms and other items during the raid, Brabant said.

The police operation is ongoing.

Police made four arrests during a raid at the controversial shop the same day it opened to the public on July 11. One woman was charged and appeared in court the following day to face one count of drug trafficking.

This is a developing story and will be updated.