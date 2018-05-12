

CTV Montreal





A body was spotted in the Saint-Lawrence River Saturday morning, near the De La Concorde bridge and Cite-du-Havre in Montreal.

First responders arrived on scene around 9:30 a.m.

Passerby in a boat fished the body out and and pulled it to harbour

Police say the body appears to be that of a man in his 30's, though the circumstances of the death are unclear.

"The body did not sustain, at first look, any obvious injury," said Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

"Is it an accident or a suicide? Everything remains to be determined," he added.

An investigation is ongoing.