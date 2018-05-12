Police, firefighters pull body from river near De La Concorde bridge
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 11:18AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 12, 2018 12:52PM EDT
A body was spotted in the Saint-Lawrence River Saturday morning, near the De La Concorde bridge and Cite-du-Havre in Montreal.
First responders arrived on scene around 9:30 a.m.
Passerby in a boat fished the body out and and pulled it to harbour
Police say the body appears to be that of a man in his 30's, though the circumstances of the death are unclear.
"The body did not sustain, at first look, any obvious injury," said Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.
"Is it an accident or a suicide? Everything remains to be determined," he added.
An investigation is ongoing.
