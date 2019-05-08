

CTV Montreal





Police officers and firefighters spent hours taking equipment out of a drug lab that had been built in a Montreal apartment building.

Neighbours called 9-1-1 Tuesday afternoon to report the laboratory on Cuvillier St. near Adam St.

Several police officers who arrived at the scene fell ill, likely from exposure to toxic materials.

Nobody else was hurt, and a hazardous materials team was brought in to clean up the mess

Police then obtained a warrant to search the building, and they seized chemicals that could be used to manufacturer mind-altering drugs.

Officers have not made any arrests.