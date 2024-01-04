MONTREAL
    • Police find man who escaped from Montreal hospital

    Joseph Gordon Baptiste. (Source: Montreal police) Joseph Gordon Baptiste. (Source: Montreal police)

    Police have found a man who escaped from custody at a Montreal hospital on Thursday morning.

    Joseph Gordon Baptiste, 42, escaped on foot from the Notre-Dame Hospital as he was heading to court, police say.

    Friday morning, officers confirmed that he had been found and was back in custody.

