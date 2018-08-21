

CTV Montreal





A 39-year old man has died in N.D.G. after being shot by police, who were responding to a call about a fight.

The incident took place near the corner of Montclair Ave. and de Maisonneuve St. at 8:15.

Two police cars arrived at the scene and the people involved in the altercation fled. Officers returned to their car when they heard a noise. A police spokesperson said one of the men from the fight rushed at the officers with a knife.

According to a statement from Quebec's Bureau of Independent Investigators, who are investigating the incident, the officers tried to use a taser on the man, but it didn't stop him.

The man was shot at least once. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

The officers were not injured.