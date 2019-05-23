

The Canadian Press





Roughly 130 police officers were deployed as part of an anti-drug trafficking operation in southwestern Quebec on Thursday morning.

Police conducted 18 searches related to the sale of drugs in the Montreal, Ste-Therese, Lower Laurentians and Roxton Pond regions. It was not revealed if any arrests were made.

The operation was led by the Rive-Nord Regional Joint Squad in collaboration with the National Organized Crime Squad.