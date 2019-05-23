Featured Video
Police execute 18 searches as part of anti-drug operation
Police executed 18 searches across southwestern Quebec as part of an anti-drug trafficking operation on the morning of Thur., May 23, 2019. (Photo: Cosmo Santamaria/CTV Montreal)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 8:51AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 23, 2019 9:22AM EDT
Roughly 130 police officers were deployed as part of an anti-drug trafficking operation in southwestern Quebec on Thursday morning.
Police conducted 18 searches related to the sale of drugs in the Montreal, Ste-Therese, Lower Laurentians and Roxton Pond regions. It was not revealed if any arrests were made.
The operation was led by the Rive-Nord Regional Joint Squad in collaboration with the National Organized Crime Squad.
