Police dismantle major meth operation near Quebec City

Quebec Provincial Police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Quebec Provincial Police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery

Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon