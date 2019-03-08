Featured Video
Police deployed after panic button triggered at bank in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 6:44PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 8, 2019 6:46PM EST
A major police deployment is underway on Alexandre Street in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
According to the Sûreté du Québec, patrollers were called to the scene following the triggering of a panic button at a Caisses Desjardins branch at approximately 4:50 pm.
The SQ refused to give more details, but said it was an "important" intervention.
Information circulating on social networks and reported by other media indicate the possibility of a hostage situation.
