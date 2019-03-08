

CTV Montreal





A major police deployment is underway on Alexandre Street in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, patrollers were called to the scene following the triggering of a panic button at a Caisses Desjardins branch at approximately 4:50 pm.

The SQ refused to give more details, but said it was an "important" intervention.

Information circulating on social networks and reported by other media indicate the possibility of a hostage situation.