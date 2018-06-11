

CTV Montreal





A Montreal police officer smashed into another car during the lunch hour at the intersection of Sherbrooke St. and Cartier St., causing spectacular damage but only minor injuries.

Witnesses said a Subaru heading north at an intersection with a stop sign was hit by the police car heading west, and the impact knocked the Subaru onto the sidewalk -- and on its side.

The officer at the wheel is believed to be Benoit Boisselle, a media relations officer, who was earlier at the scene of a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.

Police responding to the crash said both cars only had one person inside, and that both drivers were taken to hospital for examination but did not seem to be suffering any injuries.