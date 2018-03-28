The search for Ariel Kouakou continued Wednesday.

The 10-year-old boy has been missing since March 12.

Police partnered with firefighters and Hydro-Quebec, spending the day breaking up ice on the Riviere des Prairies.

A Surete du Quebec helicopter and a K-9 search dog were also used in the search.

Police concentrated on an area close to where Kouakou was last seen at Parc des Bateliers in Cartierville, after spending days going door to door and searching backyards in the area.

About 200 volunteers are expected to turn out for a massive search along the shoreline this Saturday.