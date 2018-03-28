Police continue to search river for missing Ariel Kouakou
Police concentrated on an area close to where Ariel was last seen at Parc des Bateliers
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 4:47PM EDT
The search for Ariel Kouakou continued Wednesday.
The 10-year-old boy has been missing since March 12.
Police partnered with firefighters and Hydro-Quebec, spending the day breaking up ice on the Riviere des Prairies.
A Surete du Quebec helicopter and a K-9 search dog were also used in the search.
Police concentrated on an area close to where Kouakou was last seen at Parc des Bateliers in Cartierville, after spending days going door to door and searching backyards in the area.
About 200 volunteers are expected to turn out for a massive search along the shoreline this Saturday.
Latest Montreal News
- Police continue to search river for missing Ariel Kouakou
- PQ calls budget spending part of a 'cynical cycle'
- Liberals announce $500-million investment as official languages plan unveiled
- Undocumented Guatemalan worker detained pending deportation
- Anglo groups happy with support in budget for English-speaking Quebecers