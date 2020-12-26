MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police confirmed on Saturday that a man found dead in Ste-Sophie the day before was the victim of a homicide.

Police identified the victim as 49-year-old Laval resident Patrick Rehaume. On Friday, Rehaume was found unconscious by Terrebonne police and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

No arrests have been made and police declined to give further details.

Ste-Sophie is located more than 30 kilometres away from Terrebonne. An SQ spokesperson declined to explain why officers on Terrebonne police boats discovered the body.

The SQ is asking anyone with information to come forward anonymously by calling 1-600-659-4264.