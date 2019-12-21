MONTREAL -- Montreal police confirmed Sunday that the person's death in Rosemont-Petit-Patrie on Saturday night is being considered a homicide.

A phone call was made at 7:35 p.m. reporting a dead body in an apartment on Charlemagne Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 49-year-old victim’s body with traces of violence on it. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the victim’s roommate was the one who found them.

It is the 23rd homicide on the Island of Montreal in 2019.