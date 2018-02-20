

CTV Montreal





The Sureté du Quebec has confirmed that an explosion that killed a man in Sherbrooke on Saturday was indeed caused by a bomb.

Police did not release any more details about the explosion or the identity of the man killed, but his name has been reported as being Micaël Hardy, 31.

Hardy was reportedly known to play with explosive devices in remote locations.

The blast happened around 6 p.m. on Saint Roch Rd. near Louis Cayer Rd.

Nearby residents said they felt their windows shake around the time of the explosion.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene and may face charges of possessing explosive materials.