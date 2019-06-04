

By Jean-Luc Boulch, CTV Montreal





Early Tuesday morning 235 police officers conducted drug raids throughout the province, seizing counterfeit Xanax, cocaine and synthetic drugs.

Officers searched 12 different locations, in Montreal, Laval, and the north shore.

The investigation began in February 2018 after the Canada Border Agency seized 200 parcels containing 200,000 counterfeit Xanax pills that were being sent to the United States, England, and Australia.

Tuesday's raids resulted in nine arrests.