Featured Video
Police conduct drug raids throughout Quebec
Laval police were among several forces taking part in drug raids on Tuesday June 4, 2019
By Jean-Luc Boulch, CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 11:34AM EDT
Early Tuesday morning 235 police officers conducted drug raids throughout the province, seizing counterfeit Xanax, cocaine and synthetic drugs.
Officers searched 12 different locations, in Montreal, Laval, and the north shore.
The investigation began in February 2018 after the Canada Border Agency seized 200 parcels containing 200,000 counterfeit Xanax pills that were being sent to the United States, England, and Australia.
Tuesday's raids resulted in nine arrests.