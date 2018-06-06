Police concerned for safety of teen missing since Tuesday
Oceanne Dinardo, 14, left home in Ahuntsic around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen since. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 6:24PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 9, 2018 12:24PM EDT
Montreal police are appealing to the public to locate a teen who left home in Ahuntsic on Tuesday afternoon and has not been seen since.
Oceanne Dinardo, 14, may have fallen in with the wrong crowd and could be in danger, her family said.
She was last seen wearing a red camisole and jeans, and is known to frequent the downtown area.
She stands 5'5, and weighs 125 lbs.
Police said thae Dindardo sometimes wears glasses, and changes the appearance of her eyebrows.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.
IMPORTANT #MISSING— Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 9, 2018
We ask for your help in finding Océanne Dinardo, 14 y/o. We think she’s hanging out with the wrong crowd and we fear for her safety. Please retweet so we can find her quickly.#SPVM
^CC pic.twitter.com/Nx36GVO8jG
Latest Montreal News
- Recap: Sebastian Vettel takes pole position for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix
- Anti-G7 activists execute full day of protest in Quebec City, comedy show at night
- Habs fans in the "drive for 25" reflect on 1993 Stanley Cup victory
- Police concerned for safety of teen missing since Tuesday
- 97-year-old Quebec woman who loved driving dies in road accident