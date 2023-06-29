Police clarify motorcyclist remains in critical condition after crash on Montreal's South Shore

A motorcyclist who was seriously injured in Longueuil after a collision with a car Thursday night has not died and remains in critical condition, police clarified Friday night.

In an earlier statement, Longueuil police said the driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 40s, had succumbed to his injuries.

However, police said Friday in a new statement on Facebook that, "Contrary to what was announced earlier, the victim is still in critical condition."

Police said they received a 911 call Thursday at around 8:40 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Cousineau and Mountainview boulevards.

The driver of the car, also in his 40s, was treated for shock, and later arrested. Police say he could face “driving-related charges.”

Police also say that after examining evidence collected at the scene, they can now confirm a third vehicle was involved "in the seconds preceding the accident," said spokesperson François Boucher.

This third man, in his 30s, was arrested. He was interviewed by investigators and later released but could face charges of dangerous driving.

A security perimeter was set up as investigators try to learn more about the incident.