MONTREAL -- Montreal police, Quebec provincial police and road patrollers were checking vehicles for winter tires on Tuesday morning.

The operation was conducted on both sides of the service road for Highway 40 near Saint-Jean Blvd. in Pointe-Claire.

Michael Brochu of the Montreal police Said that they are conducting this operation because winter tires in Quebec are mandatory between Dec. 1 and March 15.

“Police stop cars and verify that the tires are winter tires and if it is a winter tire, they need to be also in good condition. That's two things that we are going to verify today,” he said.

Anyone caught without winter tires you can get a ticket for $314.

Registered vehicles in Quebec (other than heavy vehicles, specialized vehicles and farm machinery) must be equipped with winter tires.

There is snow in the forecast for Wednesday morning.