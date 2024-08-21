MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police chase through Longueuil leaves 1 injured

    A Longueuil police (SPAL) car shown on Montreal's South Shore. (SPAL) A Longueuil police (SPAL) car shown on Montreal's South Shore. (SPAL)
    One person is injured after a police chase in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

    According to Longueuil police (SPAL), the incident started just after midnight on Wednesday.

    "Police were attempting to stop a vehicle that was fleeing," explains François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police.

    The chase started in the Saint-Hubert borough and finished in Vieux-Longueuil.

    "Three people were stopped, including one adult and two minors," said Boucher. "We still have a lot of checks to do to understand the circumstances."

    Boucher adds there was some property damage, and there is reason to believe the vehicle may have been stolen.

