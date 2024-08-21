Police chase through Longueuil leaves 1 injured

One person is injured after a police chase in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

According to Longueuil police (SPAL), the incident started just after midnight on Wednesday.

"Police were attempting to stop a vehicle that was fleeing," explains François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police.

The chase started in the Saint-Hubert borough and finished in Vieux-Longueuil.

"Three people were stopped, including one adult and two minors," said Boucher. "We still have a lot of checks to do to understand the circumstances."

Boucher adds there was some property damage, and there is reason to believe the vehicle may have been stolen.