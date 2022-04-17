Police chase on Highway 15 ends in two deaths in Saint-Jerome, including bystander

Highway 15

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainians defy deadline to surrender in Mariupol or die

The battered port city of Mariupol appeared on the brink of falling to Russian forces Sunday after seven weeks under siege, a development that what would give Moscow a crucial success in Ukraine following Russia's failure to storm the capital and the loss of its Black Sea flagship.

Servicemen of Donetsk People's Republic militia walk past damaged apartment buildings near the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk

On what is supposed to be Christianity's most joyful day, Pope Francis made an anguished Easter Sunday plea for peace in the 'senseless' war in Ukraine and in other armed conflicts raging in the world, and cited the 'troubling' risk of nuclear warfare.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon