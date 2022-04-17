Police chase on Highway 15 ends in two deaths in Saint-Jerome, including bystander

Saint-Jerome, Que. -

Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) has opened an investigation into a police pursuit in Saint-Jérôme, in the Laurentians, in which two people died.

According to the BEI's preliminary information, around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning the Saint-Jérôme police department attempted to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle.

The driver, however, refused to stop and instead sped up, with the police chasing him on Highway 15.

While fleeing, the suspect's vehicle crashed into another vehicle and both caught fire.

The suspect driving the stolen vehicle is dead as well as one of three occupants of the vehicle struck during the pursuit.

The victims' identities have not been released.

Five BEI investigators have been tasked with investigating the circumstances of this police intervention.

They will have the help of two reconstruction technicians from Quebec provincial police, who will work under the supervision of BEI investigators.

The BEI is asking anyone who witnessed this event to contact it via its website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca/nous-contact .

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 17, 2022.