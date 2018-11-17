

CTV Montreal





A Saturday morning police chase has ended with a pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries.

At around 11 a.m. on the Jacques Cartier Bridge, a motorist refused to obey SQ officers and stop his vehicle at the bridge exit after committing a Highway Safety Code violation.

According to the BEI, Quebec’s independent police investigations unit, the suspect then fled north and was pursued by multiple police cars.

He collided with several vehicles during the chase, including an SPVM police car.

He also struck and seriously injured a 42-year-old woman.

The chase ended at the corner of Sherbrooke and De Lery streets after the man drove his car into a lamp post.

The driver did not sustain serious injuries and is now in police custody.

The BEI is still investigating the incident, and is asking any witnesses to contact them at www,bei.gouv.qc.ca.