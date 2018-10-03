

CTV Montreal





Several people are hurt, one man is under arrest, and multiple cars were damaged following a police pursuit through Montreal's West Island.

The incident began around 4 a.m. Wednesday when police tried to pull over a black van in Baie D'Urfé as part of a crackdown on tobacco smuggling.

Instead of stopping for police the driver sped off eastbound on Highway 40.

Officers pursued the suspect but also radioed ahead and their partners spread a bed of nails across the highway at the exit for Highway 13 -- where drivers were forced to get off because of construction.

The nail bed blew out the van's tires as it went over them at high speed and the driver only stopped after he smashed into two cars travelling south on Highway 13, and at least one Sureté du Quebec cruiser.

The driver tried to run away on foot but was stopped by police.

Police said the drivers of the two cars that were hit suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is a 23-year-old man from Oka who will be questioned by officers during the day.

Highway 13 southbound near Highway 40 was closed for several hours, re-opening partway into the morning rush hour.