Police chase ends when driver slams into commercial building in Anjou

A police chase Tuesday night ended when the driver being pursued rammed his vehicle into the front of a commercial building in Montreal's Anjou borough.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) explains the pursuit started when a 30-year-old driver was spotted speeding on Highway 40 West.

He quickly switched directions, driving up Highway 25 North before turning into a residential neighbourhood.

The driver then slammed his car into a building at the corner of Bombardier Street and Parkway Boulevard.

Police state the man does not have a valid driver's licence.

The driver was taken to hospital, but officers say his life is not in danger.