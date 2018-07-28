Featured Video
Police chase ends in Blainville with arrest
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 2:15PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 28, 2018 2:46PM EDT
A small van chase through Laval into Blainville ended with two arrests early Saturday morning.
The chase began at around 2 a.m. near the corner of Highway 440 and Highway 19.
A half hour later, police caught the vehicle, which was carrying three people.
The driver and one of the passengers were then arrested and later charged with stealing the vehicle.