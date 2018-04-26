

CTV Montreal





One person was injured following a chase on Highway 25 north of Montreal.

It began around 2 a.m. in Terrebonne when police spotted a car heading south with only three wheels.

The driver of the damaged car refused to pull over for officers; instead he headed onto Highway 25 and picked up speed with police in pursuit.

The driver eventually lost control and smashed into a hydro pole near Mille Iles Blvd. in Laval.

Police arrested the driver, who was slightly injured by the crash.