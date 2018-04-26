Police chase car missing a wheel in Terrebonne
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 7:33AM EDT
One person was injured following a chase on Highway 25 north of Montreal.
It began around 2 a.m. in Terrebonne when police spotted a car heading south with only three wheels.
The driver of the damaged car refused to pull over for officers; instead he headed onto Highway 25 and picked up speed with police in pursuit.
The driver eventually lost control and smashed into a hydro pole near Mille Iles Blvd. in Laval.
Police arrested the driver, who was slightly injured by the crash.