Police called to Laval home hours before woman was stabbed to death

A 30-year-old man accused of stabbing his aunt to death in Laval Thursday night has been charged with second-degree murder as questions remain unanswered about what happened in the hours leading up to the killing.

Mireille Martin, 61, was found by police with stab wounds after they received a 911 call at around 5:30 p.m. for what they described as an altercation at a home in the city's Vimont district.

She was sent to hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead. Her nephew, Jerome Alfred Frigault, was arrested at the home, near the corner of Paradis Road and Saint Elzéar Boulevard East, and was later sent to hospital for evaluation.

Laval police revealed on Friday that they had been called to the home between at 2:30 p.m. that day and an intervention took place involving paramedics and social workers. They then left the home.

Police have not released further details about the intervention.

The Quebec police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), confirmed to CTV News that it has not opened an investigation into the police's handling of the case.

The BEI's mandate is to, among other things, investigate all cases in which a civilian dies during a police intervention.

"The BEI has been contacted by the Service de police de Laval. We have all the information we need to analyze the case," the watchdog wrote in an email. "The BEI considers that the conditions and criteria of the law are not met in order to give it jurisdiction."

