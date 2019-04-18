Featured Video
Police called to control large crowd blocking traffic, setting fires in downtown area
Nine people were arrested when police were called to a disturbance near Ste-Catherine and St-Laurent on the night of Wed., April 17, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 11:02AM EDT
Montreal police were called to intervene in a large-scale disturbance of the peace on Wednesday night.
A crowd of about 200 people left a theatre near the corner of Ste. Catherine and St-Laurent, blocking traffic and setting fires. Members of the Montreal fire department were able to extinguish the fires quickly.
Police said they had the situation under control by 1:30 a.m., about an hour after the unrest started.
Nine people were arrested for alleged violations of municipal by-laws. Police said the group didn’t cause any significant damage.