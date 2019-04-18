

The Canadian Press





Montreal police were called to intervene in a large-scale disturbance of the peace on Wednesday night.

A crowd of about 200 people left a theatre near the corner of Ste. Catherine and St-Laurent, blocking traffic and setting fires. Members of the Montreal fire department were able to extinguish the fires quickly.

Police said they had the situation under control by 1:30 a.m., about an hour after the unrest started.

Nine people were arrested for alleged violations of municipal by-laws. Police said the group didn’t cause any significant damage.