MONTREAL -- Montreal police broke up a large outdoor party being held in violation of the city's COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday night.

The party in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve was being held in an empty lot near Ontario St. East and Ida-Steinberg. According to reports, hundreds of people were on site, playing music, drinking alcohol and not practicing social distancing

Police said the owner of the land called and the crowd was peacefully dispersed at around 9 p.m. with no arrests.